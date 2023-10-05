Chilly weather on the way for Chicago area as summer-like stretch comes to an end

While Chicago-area residents have gotten to enjoy a late taste of summer throughout the past week with several days of 80-degree highs, an abrupt switch to fall conditions is quickly approaching.

After a day of 80-degree highs on Wednesday, overnight storms and cloud cover helped contribute to a slightly chillier Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the area.

Following a still seasonally-warm day on Thursday, Chicago residents can expect it to feel like fall in a matter of hours.

Another 10-degree drop in high temperatures is expected on Friday, when highs are likely to stay in the low 60s.

From there, high temperatures are anticipated to remain in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday, with lows potentially dropping to the upper 30s.

Conditions will be noticeably cooler tomorrow with highs right around 60°. This cooler weather is here to stay, at least through early next week. A few showers are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening followed by a mostly dry weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/9EO6dQHCKa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 5, 2023

Friday is expected to be breezy as scattered showers continue, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s.

"It will definitely be chilly as we start our Saturday and Sunday morning off," Roman said, adding that morning temperatures both days will be in the 30s and 40s.

Both days, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s. And though that may make some long for summer, it also makes for ideal running conditions as the 45th Annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off Sunday.

More of a leaf-peeper and less of a runner? According to the 2023 Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map, some parts of Illinois and the Chicago area will see partial leaf color changes this weekend.

If you're hoping for a warm-up to return, there's some good news, too.

According to Roman, forecast models show there's a 50 percent probability that next week will see above-average temperatures, with highs around 65.