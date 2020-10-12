Chatham

Children Released During Hostage Barricade Situation in Chatham Neighborhood: Police

Officers were able to get four children released, but a man remained barricaded inside, authorities said

At least four children were released during a hostage-barricade situation in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Monday morning, but a man remains barricaded inside the home, authorities said.

SWAT officers were called to the 7900 block of South Evans for a "violation of order of protection," Chicago police said. Once there, officers discovered a man was "holding four children in a residence."

Officers were able to get the four children released, but the man remained barricaded inside, authorities said.

Local

Rick Renteria 10 mins ago

Rick Renteria Out as White Sox Manager Following 2020 Season, Team Announces

Chicago Weather 22 mins ago

Gusty Winds, Hail Possible as Rain and Storms Eye Chicago Area Monday

The incident was ongoing as of 9:15 a.m., police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

ChathamChicagohostagehbt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us