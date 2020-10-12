Children Released During Hostage Barricade Situation in Chatham Neighborhood: Police

At least four children were released during a hostage-barricade situation in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Monday morning, but a man remains barricaded inside the home, authorities said.

SWAT officers were called to the 7900 block of South Evans for a "violation of order of protection," Chicago police said. Once there, officers discovered a man was "holding four children in a residence."

Officers were able to get the four children released, but the man remained barricaded inside, authorities said.

The incident was ongoing as of 9:15 a.m., police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.