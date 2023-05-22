6 Children Rescued From Hot Car in Des Plaines, Rushed to Hospital

First responders in suburban Des Plaines rescued six children who were found inside a hot car parked at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

At around 12:37 p.m., the North Maine Fire Protection District responded to the 9100 block of Lincoln Drive for a well-being check, fire officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters located six children who had been in the vehicle for an "extended period of time."

The children were all taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Additional details on the incident weren't immediately available.

The North Maine Fire Protection District said the investigation is being handled by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.