Childish Gambino unexpectedly postpones remaining tour dates, including Chicago show

Childish Gambino unexpectedly postponed several dates on his current North American tour, including an upcoming performance in Chicago.

The rapper wrote on X Monday that he was forced to postpone the rest of his tour "to focus on my physical health for a few weeks."

"Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love," Donald Glover posted on the social media platform.

Glover was slated to perform on Oct. 3 at the United Center.

A message on the venue's website now reads "POSTPONED: The Childish Gambino show at the United Center, originally scheduled for Oct. 3, has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date."

A new date for the show has not yet been announced.

Childish Gambino was only a few weeks into his "The New World Tour," which began on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City.

The postponement comes after a recently canceled performance in Connecticut, which Glover said was canceled "due to production issues."

It's not clear if the European leg of the tour, which is set to begin on Oct. 31, will also be affected.