Child who drowned at north suburban home identified

A 1-year-old boy who drowned in a pool at a Bannockburn home this week was identified Wednesday.

Noah Probst of Peotone drowned in an indoor pool at a home in the 1900 block of Half Day Road in the north suburb, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and Bannockburn Police Department responded about 2 p.m. Monday to the home on a report of a drowning child, authorities said.

After resuscitation efforts at the home, the boy was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he died in the emergency department, fire and police officials said.

The Bannockburn Police Department is investigating the incident, but foul play is not suspected.