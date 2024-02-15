Child suffers life-threatening injuries in suburban Beach Park stabbing

A child is fighting for their life after they were stabbed multiple times inside of a suburban residence Thursday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue in Beach Park for a reported stabbing.

When the deputies arrived, they found a 9-year-old child that had suffered multiple stab wounds at the scene.

That child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and they are listed in critical condition, police said.

Deputies were informed that a 30-year-old suspect had fled the residence after the stabbing. That suspect was located at a nearby train station and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect lived at the home, but police did not elaborate on their relationship with the victim in the case.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, and more information is being released.