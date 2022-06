A baby sustained a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to authorities.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a 5-month-old girl was shot before 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Luella Avenue and East 71st Street.

The child was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

