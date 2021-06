A child was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the south suburban village of Burbank, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:21 p.m. in the 8300 block of Laramie Avenue. The child, whose age hasn't been released, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, according to police.

What led up to the shooting remained unclear Friday evening.