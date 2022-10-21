Boy, 12, Seriously Injured in Lawndale Shooting

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital Friday night after being shot in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the area of West Arthington Street and South Albany Avenue. According to police, the boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan began to fire shots. The boy sustained a gunshot to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital.

He was reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities.

No one was in custody late Friday as Area Four detectives continued to investigate.