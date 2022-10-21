lawndale

Boy, 12, Seriously Injured in Lawndale Shooting

No one was in custody late Friday as Area Four detectives continued to investigate.

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital Friday night after being shot in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the area of West Arthington Street and South Albany Avenue. According to police, the boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan began to fire shots. The boy sustained a gunshot to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital.

He was reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities.

