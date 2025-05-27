Joliet police

Child riding dirt bike hit by SUV in Joliet, airlifted to hospital

By NBC Chicago Staff

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike over the weekend.  

According to Joliet police, the child was riding a Razor electric dirt bike in the 5800 block of Arbor Gate Drive on Sunday at approximately 6:23 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV.

It is believed the child had ridden the dirt bike out of a driveway and collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The child was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, but no further information was provided on his condition. The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were available.

