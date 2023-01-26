Child Okay After Thieves Steal Car, Crash Into Fence in Englewood

A 6-year-old boy was uninjured after a group of men stole a running vehicle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning before crashing it into a fence just blocks from the scene of the theft.

According to Chicago police, a man left a Toyota Camry running in the 6600 block of South Wentworth at approximately 7:57 a.m., with a young child inside.

At that time, three men got into the vehicle and drove away.

They crashed into a fence in the 6800 block of South Perry, then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The child was found unharmed inside the vehicle by responding officers.

No suspects are in custody, and the case is being investigated as an aggravated kidnapping, police said.