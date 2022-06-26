Child Killed, at Least 5 Others Hurt in West Side Blaze

A child has died and at least five other people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a residence on Chicago’s West Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 4000 block of West Potomac early Sunday morning, and originated in the basement of the building.

Firefighters got six people, including four children, out of the building. All six individuals were taken to nearby hospitals, and a child later passed away, according to officials.

A cause of death was not immediately determined, and an autopsy is pending at this time.

There is no word on what caused the fire, and investigators remain on the scene.

Fire companies will distribute smoke detectors and safety literature on Sunday morning in the neighborhood, officials said.