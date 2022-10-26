Child in Critical Condition After West Town Shooting, Police Say

A 7-year-old child is fighting for his life after he was shot in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue at approximately 8:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call and found a 7-year-old boy that had been shot in the abdomen.

Police say the child was in the washroom of a home when a bullet went through a window and struck him.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is in its early stages.