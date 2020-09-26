Child in Critical Condition After East Garfield Park Stabbing, Officials Say

A 6-year-old was critically hurt Saturday morning when the child was stabbed in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Chicago police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of West Fulton Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 6-year-old child who had been injured in the stabbing.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

There have been no updates on any potential suspects in the stabbing or circumstances around the incident, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the incident.