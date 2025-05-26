A 12-year-old was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago after being ejected from a vehicle in a violent crash in suburban Grayslake.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near Peterson and Midlothian Roads in Grayslake at approximately 3:24 p.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles suffered heavy damage in the crash, with one knocked onto its side, according to police.

A 12-year-old boy was ejected from the backseat of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Originally brought to a Grayslake hospital, the child was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three other victims had to be extricated by rescue teams from vehicles, and were transported to area hospitals, where their condition had stabilized as of Sunday. Two other victims were also hospitalized, but no immediate update was given on the severity of their injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash, and no further information was immediately available on the cause of the collision.