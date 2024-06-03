Child dies in rollover crash on Interstate 57 near 107th Street: Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police were investigating on Monday evening after a child died in a rollover crash on Interstate 57 near 107th Street on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 7:17 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate. According to ISP, troopers responded to a portion of I-57 near 107th Street for a fatal crash involving a vehicle that had rolled over.

A child passenger died at the scene, authorities said.

Other people inside the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

As of late Monday, it wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured. The two right lanes were closed as troopers worked on the scene, police said. The left lane was open to traffic.