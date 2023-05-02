Child Dies Days After Being Found Unresponsive at Suburban Daycare

A 23-month-old boy has died days after he was found unresponsive at a suburban daycare, leaving a community searching for answers.

The toddler, identified on a GoFundMe page as Callum Warrick, was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital after he was found unresponsive at the Lots of Tots Daycare in suburban Island Lake last week.

Authorities say the child was hospitalized for several days before passing away.

“They found the daycare staff performing CPR,” police chief Jennifer Paulus said of the scene. “The boy was found near a toy bin, and he wasn’t breathing.”

Police officers tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived on the scene, according to authorities, something that Paulus said is haunting the officers after the child’s passing.

“It does hit home, especially with officers there on the scene that had to witness it,” she said.

Authorities are working with DCFS in investigating the incident.

“Our investigators are working with them to determine who was there, how many children were there, and speaking with other parents to get an idea of what was happening at the time,” Paulus said.

No one is in custody, according to police, with officials waiting on final reports from the Medical Examiner’s office.

A GoFundMe page set up for the young child’s family has raised thousands for his funeral, with family members now left to wonder what caused the tragedy to unfold.