Child dies after drowning at north suburban home

A child died on Monday afternoon after drowning at a home in north suburban Bannockburn, authorities said.

At around 2 p.m., the Bannockburn Police Department and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Illinois Route 22 regarding a drowning victim, according to police. Emergency responders arrived at the scene within two minutes and began efforts to resuscitate the child.

Paramedics rushed the child to Highland Park Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police. Circumstances surrounding the drowning hadn't been released Monday night.

The death is under investigation by the Bannockburn Police Department, but foul play isn't suspected.