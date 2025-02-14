Child dead, firefighter among 2 others injured in Far North Side fire

A fire in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood left a child dead and two others injured, including a Chicago firefighter, according to officials.
Firefighters responded to the blaze late Friday morning at a residential building in the 2700 block of West Granville Avenue, which grew to a two-alarm fire.
2740 Granville. 2 11 with plan one pic.twitter.com/5PcLJbn9pr— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 14, 2025
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, a 6-year-old child was killed in the fire.
Sources said an adult woman was receiving treatment at a burn center, while a Chicago firefighter was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.
There was no further information available.
