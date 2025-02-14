West Ridge

Child dead, firefighter among 2 others injured in Far North Side fire

By NBC Chicago Staff

A fire in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood left a child dead and two others injured, including a Chicago firefighter, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the blaze late Friday morning at a residential building in the 2700 block of West Granville Avenue, which grew to a two-alarm fire.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, a 6-year-old child was killed in the fire.

Sources said an adult woman was receiving treatment at a burn center, while a Chicago firefighter was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

West Ridge
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us