Child, At Least 3 Others Seriously Injured in Grand Crossing Crash: Fire Officials

A young child and three others sustained serious injuries during a pin-in crash Friday evening in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to fire authorities.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:29 p.m. at the intersection of East 75th Street and South Dorchester Avenue.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The three other victims, a 22-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were all rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in serious-to-critical condition.

It wasn't immediately known how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the collision.