Grand Crossing

Child, At Least 3 Others Seriously Injured in Grand Crossing Crash: Fire Officials

A 4-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

101519 generic ambulence picture
NBC News

A young child and three others sustained serious injuries during a pin-in crash Friday evening in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to fire authorities.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:29 p.m. at the intersection of East 75th Street and South Dorchester Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The three other victims, a 22-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were all rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in serious-to-critical condition.

Local

Chicago FOP 2 hours ago

Judge Orders Chicago FOP President to Stop Encouraging Officers to Defy Vaccine Requirement

US Postal Service 2 hours ago

Chicago's Postal Delivery Problems Take Center Stage at Capitol Hill Hearing

It wasn't immediately known how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the collision.

This article tagged under:

Grand Crossingchicago crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us