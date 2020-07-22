Child Among 9 Rescued From Chicago River After Boat Overturns in South Loop, in Critial Condition

Several people, including a child, were rescued from the Chicago River Wednesday in the South Loop.

Crews responded to a report of a boat flipped over with people in the water near the 1500 block of South Lumber Street, Chicago fire officials said about 7 p.m.

Nine people were pulled from the water and were receiving medical attention, officials said.

A child was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

Five people were taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good-to-fair condition, officials said. Three others refused medical treatment.