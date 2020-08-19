Child Among 2 Shot in South Austin Neighborhood, Authorities Say

A 9-year-old child was among two people shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, according to the authorities.

The 9-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk with a 27-year-old woman when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and two people exited with guns before firing shots at both the woman and child, police said.

The woman and child were both shot in the lower back and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in stable condition.

Area Four Detectives were investigating, police said.

