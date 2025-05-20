A child was among at least two people injured after a vehicle drove into a daycare in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood, according to fire officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 8400 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

One injured child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, while an injured adult was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, officials said.

The conditions of those injured were unknown, according to officials.

There was no further information available.