Chicago

Child among at least 2 injured after car drives into Chicago daycare

At least two people were injured after the crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

A child was among at least two people injured after a vehicle drove into a daycare in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood, according to fire officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 8400 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One injured child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, while an injured adult was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, officials said.

The conditions of those injured were unknown, according to officials.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us