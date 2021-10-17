Bronzeville

Child Accidentally Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy in Bronzeville Sunday

An 11-year-old boy was injured when a gun an 8-year-old boy was handling accidentally went off, hitting the victim in the leg.

According to Chicago police, the boys were in the living room of a residence in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood at approximately 1:54 a.m. when one of the children began to handle a weapon.

The gun then went off, striking the 11-year-old boy in the right thigh, police said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital by Chicago firefighters, and was listed in fair condition upon admission, according to authorities.

There are no suspects in custody, and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.  

