Chicago police are investigating after a woman allegedly entered a backyard and tried to abduct a young child over the weekend.

According to authorities, the child was playing with other kids in a backyard in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday when a woman entered the backyard and picked her up.

The victim was brought to a grocery store across the street, where her alleged kidnapper was confronted by one of the child’s relatives. She was then returned to her mother a short time later.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 20-to-25 years old, and frequents the area near the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Madison Street, according to Chicago police.

Anyone with information on the abduction is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-746-8251.