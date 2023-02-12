Chiefs Super Bowl Win Gives Matt Nagy First Championship Ring

Matt Nagy wins Super Bowl with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl champion. The former Bears head coach earned his first ring as the quarterbacks coach/senior assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It felt like the Bears had legit Super Bowl aspirations in 2018, his first season leading the team. The defense played lights out all year, and they had a penchant for finding ways to win close games against good teams. But the Bears’ postseason run ended before it really got going, when they sputtered against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Coincidentally, Nagy got his revenge against the Eagles for his first Lombardi Trophy.

The farthest Nagy had ever made it in the postseason before was the NFC Championship game in 2008 when he was an intern on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff. This is Nagy’s second stint on the Chiefs coaching staff. Previously, he was the Chiefs offensive coordinator and earned credit for encouraging the team to draft Patrick Mahomes. It’s unclear how much Nagy helped Mahomes develop into the phenomenal QB that he is today, but the two have certainly enjoyed success together.

Mahomes won the MVP award this year. He led the league with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a 6.3% touchdown rate. For his efforts he was also named to the All-Pro First Team and to the Pro Bowl.

