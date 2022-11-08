Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season.

The league moved an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers out of Sunday Night Football on Nov. 20 in place of the Chargers’ home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. It will mark the Chargers’ second straight SNF appearance following their upcoming road tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs and Chargers have already faced one another in primetime this season. They met up at GEHA Field on Sept. 15 for the first Thursday Night Football game as part of Amazon’s new broadcasting deal. Kansas City earned a 27-24 win as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert provided an exciting quarterback duel.

The NFL is expecting another enticing matchup between the two AFC West rivals. The 6-2 Chiefs hold a one-game lead over the 5-3 Chargers in the division standings. L.A. could potentially draw even or even step into first place with a win in Week 11, while Kansas City could secure the tiebreaker while padding its lead with a victory.

Both teams still have one more Sunday Night Football game apiece on their respective schedules. The Chiefs are set to visit the Denver Broncos in Week 14 on Dec. 11, while the Chargers will “host” the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 on New Year’s Day.

As for the Bengals and Steelers, they will face off at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 20 with a new kickoff time of 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, a slot that originally belonged to Chiefs-Chargers.

The NFL is allowed to flex two games into Sunday Night Football between Weeks 5-10 and anytime between Weeks 11-17.