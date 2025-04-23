Beloved fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is poised to expand in the Chicago area, with as many as 15 new restaurants opening across the city and suburbs over the next two years, according to the company.

The Chicago-area expansion comes following the chain's recent openings in Naperville, Frankfort, Pullman, Tinley Park, and O'Hare International Airport, Chick-fil-A said. In the fall of 2025, the restaurant will open a second location in Naperville, the chain said, with additional new stores planned for Chicago, Matteson, Joliet, Cicero, McHenry and Waukegan by 2027.

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned and operated by a single individual, Chick-fil-A said. The chain's recent openings in Naperville, Pullman, Frankfort and Tinley Park all have local Chicago-area owners and operators, Chick-fil-A said.

The company estimates the openings will bring more than 1,500 jobs to the area.

The openings follow the brand's recent expansion of its dipping sauces and new dressings in popular retailers and grocery stores across the U.S.

The new stores also come as rival fast food chain Jack in the Box also plans to make a comeback in the Chicago area, with a "strategic expansion" of at least 10 new restaurants in the city and suburbs.