Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban to Go Into Effect Wednesday

The ban on overnight parking on more than 100 miles of city streets remains in effect whether or not there is snow on the ground

Authorities in Chicago are reminding residents that the city’s winter overnight parking ban will go into effect on Wednesday, with more than 100 miles worth of streets being impacted by the ban.

According to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, 107 miles of main streets will be part of the ban, with no parking permitted on those streets between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., regardless of whether or not there is snow on the ground.

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes, and the department posted flyers on cars parked on those streets this week prior to the ban going into effect.

Any car left parked on the designated roadways will be towed, and owners will face a minimum towing fee of $150, a ticket that will start at $60, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located in the 10000 block of South Doty Avenue or the 700 block of North Sacramento.

Residents with questions on which streets are impacted by the parking restrictions can visit the city’s winter weather website.

A separate ban on parking exists for another 500 miles of main streets in the city, and can be activated after the area receives at least two inches of snow.

