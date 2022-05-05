Chicago's Weekly Food Truck Festival Hits Daley Plaza This Month

Chicago's weekly Food Truck Festival is set to bring outdoor lunch options to the Loop later this month and through the summer.

Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., local food trucks will roll onto Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington St. beginning May 20, all the way through Oct. 7.

Chicago Food Truck Festival Dates:

May 20, 27

June 3, 10, 17, 24

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26

Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Oct. 7

According to a press release, a selection of food trucks will rotate, and line-ups will be announced weekly via will be announced each week on the city's social media pages.