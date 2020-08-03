chicago travel order

Chicago's Travel Order to Be Evaluated Again Tuesday

The order is assessed on a weekly basis to determine if states should be added or removed from the list of locations travelers must quarantine from

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicago's travel order will be evaluated once again Tuesday as several states near the threshold for being added to the city's quarantine list.

The latest update to the order took effect Friday, requiring anyone visiting or returning to the city from one of now 22 states, including Wisconsin and Missouri, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The updated order began at midnight after the city announced four states were being added to the list of states travelers must quarantine from. The newest states added were Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota and Nebraska.

chicago travel order Jul 28

Indiana Not Added to Chicago's Travel Order Yet, But It's Close

chicago travel order Jul 28

Do You Need to Quarantine? What to Know If You're Planning to Travel to Wisconsin

The city's travel order is evaluated every Tuesday, with any additions taking effect the following Friday.

States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average."

https://app.datawrapper.de/table/3zmwf/visualize#refine-the-chart

Chicago's travel order first began on July 6.

In addition to the latest four, other states included are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

"We're watching all of our neighbors very, very carefully and we're going to be very prudent," Lightfoot said Monday.

Chicago Coronavirus Jul 28

Chicago Travel Order: What You Need to Know

coronavirus Jul 28

Illinois Added to New York's List of States Requiring Quarantine

So far, Indiana has not been added to the city's list.

"Indiana doesn't quite rise to that level, which is a good thing for the residents of the Hoosier state but we're watching all of our neighbors very carefully," she said.

Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state." Essential workers could be exempt from the quarantine requirement, however, as long as their employer certifies their work in writing.

The order is set to remain in effect until further notice.

chicago travel order Jul 3

How Will Chicago Enforce New Quarantine Restriction for Travelers?

Chicago Coronavirus Jul 2

Chicago Travel Order: What You Need to Know

The move comes as states across the U.S. see surges of coronavirus cases, many shutting down bars and restaurants in an effort to quell or prevent a spike.

New cases have surged in several states across the nation, setting new records, driven mostly by expanding outbreaks in the American South and West.

New York and New Jersey are also asking visitors from several states from the Carolinas to California to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Chicago Coronavirus Jul 7

DuPage County Health Department Encourages Self-Quarantine for Travelers

chicago travel order Jul 3

How Chicago Determines Which States Are Listed on Its Travel Order

Still, outside of Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state likely won't require residents who travel to and from neighboring states to quarantine for two weeks solely because of that travel.

"We don't live in a country where you close the borders between states," Pritzker said during the governor's coronavirus briefing. "And we're not going to stop people who live in Illinois and work in Wisconsin from doing so."

NBC Chicago/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

chicago travel ordercoronavirusChicago Coronaviruscoronavirus wisconsinWisconsin coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us