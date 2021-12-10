Chicago's Top Cop to Discuss Weekend Safety Plans Week After Chaotic Night Unfolded

Chicago's top cop on Friday is set to address the police department's plans for combatting violence in the city this weekend, nearly one week after a chaotic and violent Saturday night that saw shootings, beatings, arrests and more as police responded to large groups of youths downtown.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is scheduled to discuss measures the department plans to take as part of its "public safety plans ahead of this weekend."

The address is scheduled for 9 a.m. at CPD's Public Safety Headquarters. (Watch live in the player above)

Also Friday, the Chicago Transit Authority's bus drivers union said it plans to hold a "mass demonstration" along Michigan Avenue to demand added protection for bus drivers.

Last weekend, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were shot, a CTA bus driver was beaten, two officers were injured and nearly two dozens teens were arrested as police responded to large groups of youths who gathered in downtown Chicago.

The police department has already said it was canceling a regularly scheduled day off to help combat crime following the violent and chaotic weekend.

"To enhance public safety and to address current crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one regular day off canceled," CPD said in a statement Monday.

Others are calling for increased security, specifically along Michigan Avenue, with a commercial tax hike proposed to increase safety. The measure has passed a City Council committee already and is set to head to the full council next week.

The Magnificent Mile Association met Monday evening to discuss ramping up security amid recent burglaries in the area.

In the last month, grab-and-run thefts have been reported at numerous Michigan Avenue stores, including Nieman Marcus, Canada Goose, North Face, Burberry and more.