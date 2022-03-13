Chicago's Top Cop Pleads for Community's Help in Solving Weekend Mass Shooting

After seven people were injured in a mass shooting Sunday afternoon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown issued a plea for any potential witnesses or others with information about the shooting to come forward.

Seven people were injured when multiple shots were fired at a group that had gathered outside a strip mall at approximately 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street near South Exchange Avenue.

According to Brown, several men were standing outside a restaurant when two cars suddenly pulled up. Suddenly, shots were fired from inside at least one of the vehicles, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear how many people opened fire.

None of the victims fired shots, police stated.

Two men were taken to hospitals in critical condition, while the five others were said to be in serious condition, according to the police superintendent.

Detectives were examining surveillance footage of the shooting Sunday evening, Brown said, but noted the process could potentially be challenging as the video was "kind of grainy."

Police were also trying to determine if the victims were targeted or if the shooting erupted following an altercation.

Either way, it's "unacceptable," Brown said.

"...We're going to put all of our efforts forward to solve the shooting and bring those to justice that were involved," he stated.

Brown urged anyone with information that may be able to assist in the investigation to call police. Tips can be submitted by calling 312-747-8205 or anonymously online at cpdtip.com.