Chicago's Top Cop Addresses Recent Shootings Involving Children

Four people have been killed and at least 54 injured in shootings so far this Labor Day Weekend, prompting Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to call on residents to speak up and help deter violence.

Of the dozens shot this weekend, at least eight were children, including a 4-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head while sleeping inside a Woodlawn home Friday night. Bullets were fired from outside the home, striking Mychal Moultry Jr., who died two days later at Comer Children's Hospital.

A $9,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.

In one incident, two siblings were shot at a back to school event at a gas station Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

"There are very few, if any, circumstances where our young people are directly being targeted," Brown said.

The police superintendent called on Chicagoans to protect their families by giving anonymous tips and guarding young victims who are often caught in the crossfire.

“It’s always some other offender, gang member, criminal network, some beef, and they’re targeting some adult and young people are nearby," he said.

Chicago police patrols continue to saturate the River North neighborhood, but also communities on the South and West sides. On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot hinted more intiatives would be announced in the coming days.

"There should be no gang member in the city of Chicago that has a comfortable night’s sleep because we are coming after them with everything that we got," she said.