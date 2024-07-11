Chicago's summer jobs program sees most participants in 13-year history

One Summer Chicago, the city's summer jobs program targeting teens and young adults, will employ more young people this year than ever before, according to city officials.

Brandie Knazze, the commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services, said more than 27,000 young people have been hired and will be working this summer -- the highest since the program was created in 2011.

That’s 2,400 more 14- to 34 year olds than last year and in keeping with Johnson’s goal of investing in people.

“This opportunity is helping tens of thousands of young people kickstart their career paths, and we get to do it every single summer,” he said.

While summer jobs are important, the One Summer Chicago program also dovetails with the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

“The city is becoming not safe,” said Reece Johnson of the North Lawndale neighborhood, who is training to be a peacekeeper through the program. He pointed to the shootings in his neighborhood and friends who have been affected when describing why he wants to change things.

“It was important to see other people like myself who had bright futures and bright aspirations for themselves actually do it,” he said.

Jack Wuest, of the Alternative Schools Network, said research supports the idea that kids with jobs are also more responsible than those without.

He said a 2017 study by the University of Chicago found that a group of 2,000 people who received summer jobs and support services were involved in 50% less violent crime 17 months later.

The mayor said there is a direct connection between jobs and reducing the city’s violence.

“Where violence has the opportunity to metastasize is where poverty exists,” he said.

The increased participation in One Summer Chicago is made possible by an $11 million addition to the city’s budget.