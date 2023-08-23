Chicago's Starbucks Reserve Roastery rolls out special pumpkin-themed beverages

Starbucks is rolling out their pumpkin-spiced offerings for the 2023 fall season, but the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago will be participating in the fun for the first time ever.

According to a press release, the Roastery’s locations in Chicago, Seattle and New York will not just be offering pumpkin-spiced beverages for the first time, but they’ll also be rolling out some unique offerings as well.

Those offerings will include the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, according to company officials.

The Reserve Roastery in Chicago is located in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The new drinks are being released as the company celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which set off a stampede of flavored-coffee drinks at a wide variety of companies.

Those drinks will be available at Starbucks locations beginning Thursday.

New this year will be an “Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso,” and the “Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte,” according to the company.

The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features Starbucks’ blonde espresso, with hints of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. It is then shaken and topped with oatmilk.

The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte will pair a spiced chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice, according to the company.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning to menus, according to officials.

More information can be found on Starbucks’ website.