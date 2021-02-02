Chicago's South Side Irish Parade Canceled For Second Year

Chicago's 2021 South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade "will not run its traditional march down Western Avenue," event organizers announced Tuesday, marking a second year of cancelation for the iconic parade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, the City of Chicago has announced it will not be issuing any permits for parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021," parade organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

Organizers said the parade's committee is exploring alternate ways to celebrate the community's Irish heritage "to respect the public health and safety of all."

Last year, both of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled and the city's iconic river dyeing was postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

Nearly a year later, the pandemic continues as health officials organize coronavirus vaccinations across the country, including in Chicago and Illinois.

This year's downtown St. Patrick's Parade and river dying are still scheduled for March 13.