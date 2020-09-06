ronnys steakhouse

Chicago's Ronny's Steakhouse Closes After Decades

Ronny's Steakhouse, a popular cafeteria-style restaurant at Randolph and Clark streets, has closed after 57 years of serving Chicago, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Farewell, Chicago," the post from Sunday afternoon read. "...It has been an historic run; it’s time to turn off that famous neon sign one final time."

The post added that it has been the restaurant's honor to severe and employ Chicago's "spectacular citizens."

"A million 'thanks' for the good times," the post continued. "Hold on to the memories. We won’t say 'good bye' but rather 'until we meet again.'"

