Chicago's Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop Opens New Suburban Location

Chicago's iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream shop is making its way to the suburbs this spring.
Rainbow Cone, established in 1926, has a second-ever location coming to suburban Lombard at 498 E. Roosevelt Rd on May 5, the shop announced Tuesday.
The original ice cream shop, located in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, has been serving treats such as the 5-flavor combination "Rainbow Cone," sundaes and milkshakes for over 95 years.
Local
Although the upcoming Lombard location will be the store's second brick and mortar shop, Rainbow Cone also has a seasonal kiosk at Chicago's Navy Pier. The ice cream store will also add four new ice cream trucks across the city, a release said.
“As we work to expand our locations and showcase our new adventures, we are excited to share our love for Rainbow Cone with even more communities, “ Lynn Sapp, co-owner of the ice cream shop, said. “Rainbow Cone is not just about the cone, it’s about creating family memories that last a lifetime.”
According to a release, the Lombard location will consist of a pink and white polka dot exterior and allow for 50 guests indoors, as well as a patio area to enjoy a sweet treat. The suburban store will also have a drive-thru option will all items available for purchase.
Available only at the Lombard shop, customers can purchase mini donuts and Rainbow Mixers, where guests can blend mix-ins with the store's signature soft serve.
To celebrate the grand opening, Rainbow Cone said the shop will host a social media giveaway on Instagram and Facebook to give three people free ice cream for a year.