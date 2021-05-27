west loop

Chicago's Poplar Recess Patio Is Getting Even Bigger For Summer

Chicago's popular Recess bar is increasing its already large patio space, just in time for summer.

Located at the corner of Kinzie and Green Streets in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, Recess will now offer over 525 outdoor seats, as well as an additional 259 seats indoors, according to the bar.

Starting this weekend, Recess will be open seven days a week, opening at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the bar announced.

The outdoor space is surrounded by more than thirty shipping containers, which double as seating areas with views of the city's skyscrapers.

The patio offers a variety of craft cocktails, beer and wine, including two frozen drinks specifically for the summer months: Cold Hard Facts, made with whiskey, black tea and lemon, and the new Aperol Freeze, a frozen version of the classic Aperol Spritz.

Recess also serves a selection of seasonal food, including newly added buffalo mac n' cheese with Flamin' Hot Cheetos and KBBQ steak and frites. Bottomless bleeding heart mimosas and strawberry cheesecake French toast are favorites on the weekends, according to a release.

To make a reservation, click here.

This article tagged under:

west loopoutdoor diningoutdoor dining chicagochicago patiospatio dining
