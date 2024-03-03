Chicago

Chicago's Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan raises funds for good causes

By Kiersten Riedford

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Sunday morning, Chicagoans engaged in the annual tradition of diving into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan to support Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities for the Chicago Polar Plunge.

Participants in the event, a fundraiser to the two charity organizations, gathered at North Avenue Beach for the annual event Sunday morning. The opening ceremony, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, kicked off the festivities, and hundreds jumped into the lake for the fundraising event.

Those groups included our NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago teams, with JC Navarrete and Regina Waldroup leading the way!

Regina Waldroup, JC Navarrete and Michelle Relerford all participated in this year’s Polar Plunge in Chicago, and chatted with Jen DeSalvo about the incredible event.
Before the event, our Jen DeSalvo spoke with a variety of participants and the volunteers that helped put the event on.

Jen DeSalvo speaks with Nicole Flores, a Special Olympics athlete who has formed lasting friendships through her participation in sporting programs. She also will be singing the National Anthem at the plunge this year.
Jen DeSalvo speaks with Colette Cooney of Lakeshore Athletic Services, a business in charge of the massive setup that helps to make the Polar Plunge possible.  

Jen DeSalvo talks to Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Jason Lach about safety protocols at the event, and how firefighters play a critical role in the event.

Want to know more about the Polar Plunge?

Check out NBC Chicago’s coverage from previous Polar Plunges to learn more about the fundraiser and event.

