Chicago's Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan raises funds for good causes

On Sunday morning, Chicagoans engaged in the annual tradition of diving into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan to support Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities for the Chicago Polar Plunge.
Participants in the event, a fundraiser to the two charity organizations, gathered at North Avenue Beach for the annual event Sunday morning. The opening ceremony, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, kicked off the festivities, and hundreds jumped into the lake for the fundraising event.
Those groups included our NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago teams, with JC Navarrete and Regina Waldroup leading the way!
Before the event, our Jen DeSalvo spoke with a variety of participants and the volunteers that helped put the event on.
Want to know more about the Polar Plunge?
