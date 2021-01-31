Chicago's O'Hare Airport Records Largest Snowfall Since 2015

Some areas of Chicago were blanketed with more than 9 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon as the city’s second major snowstorm blew through the region.

By Sunday night, forecasters said, some parts of the city could have more than a foot of snow.

Heavy, wet snow entered the area from the south about 3 p.m. Saturday and only intensified over the next few hours to about 1 to 2 inches of snowfall per hour.

By Sunday at Noon, 9.1 inches of snow were recorded at Midway Airport and 8.8 inches were recorded at O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The largest snowfall recorded at O’Hare since November 2015.

Some areas outside of Chicago recorded over 12 inches of snow Sunday, including 12.1 inches recorded at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

City officials said 287 snowplows were deployed across Chicago Saturday afternoon ahead of the first flakes.

Chicago has recorded 11.1 inches of snow so far this season, putting us above the 10.8-inch average, according to National Weather Service forecaster Brian Leatherwood.

While Tuesday’s storm brought the area up to the average, Leatherwood said, “this storm could put us above normal.”