A 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree from suburban Morton Grove will soon light up in Millennium Park as Chicago's 109th annual "Official" Christmas Tree.

The tree, which beat out more than 80 other tree entries, was cut down and placed on a giant flatbed earlier this month.

It's currently getting decorated and spruced up, the city says, with its first big appearance set for the Chicago's annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18 in Millennium Park.

This year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall of "Chicago Today," is set to start at 6 p.m. A pre-show is scheduled for 5 p.m. The event will feature live performances, fireworks and more. The tree will be on display through Jan. 9.

Also opening Nov. 18 for the season is the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, and the Millennium Park Art Market.

Chicago's "official" Christmas tree isn't the only giant tree on display in the city this Christmas season, however.

Shortly after Halloween, Macy's on State Street began installing its 45-foot Christmas tree at the department store's historic Walnut Room.

The "Great Tree", in its 115th year, dons 1,500 ornaments designed by Macy's Visual team. Unlike other Christmas trees, it hangs from the ceiling instead of sitting on a base -- and the star that sits at the top is the very first piece to be installed, Macy's says.

According to a press release, Macy's holiday windows will be on display until Jan. 1, and the "Great Tree" will remain up through Jan. 9.