Chicago’s No Pants Subway Ride Drops on Sunday

Imagine boarding the “L,” just like any other train on any other day, only to find yourself in a car full of people without any pants on.

This is the fate that could befall CTA riders using the Red Line as part of the “No Pants Subway Ride” on Sunday.

The concept is simple. Participants board a train at various stops, dressed in their typical winter attire, and act like they’ve never seen one another. The only difference between them and other riders is a lack of pants.

The “No Pants Subway Ride” disrupts the routine of public transportation to give Chicagoans what event founder Charlie Todd calls a “celebration of silliness.”

Created by Improv Everywhere in New York in 2002, the “No Pants Subway Ride” began with just seven participants. It has now grown into an international event with 20 cities taking part worldwide.

The event has no agenda or message — only a “a desire to make others laugh and smile.”

Anyone interested in participating is asked to meet before noon at 1209 W Arthur Ave, on the fourth floor of the parking ramp.

