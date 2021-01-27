Museum of Science and Industry

Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to Reopen in March With Marvel Comics Exhibit

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry will reopen to the public in early March with a special new exhibit, as Marvel fans will get a chance to learn more about the remarkable comic book company’s history.

In a press release Wednesday, museum officials announced that the facility would reopen to the public on March 7, with three member-only days on March 4-6.

The highlight of the museum’s reopening will be the debut of the exhibition “Marvel: Universe of Superheroes,” which will take center state at the museum through late October.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to safely explore science with us again, and are thrilled to offer an incredible experience as soon as we reopen our doors,” Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of the museum, said in a statement.

According to the press release, the exhibit celebrates Marvel’s history, and will feature more than 300 artifacts, including costumes, props and original art.

Tickets for the special exhibit are now on sale on the museum’s website.

The museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday when it reopens to the public in March. All guests will be required to purchase timed-entry tickets, and all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

