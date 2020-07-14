Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art Announces Reopening Date With Free Admission

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago announced that it will reopen July 24 with free admission through the end of August.

After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MCA will welcome the public back with new museum hours and restricted capacity to allow for social distancing.

Starting next Friday, the museum will be open on Fridays and weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the first hour designated to seniors and people with increased health risks.

“Throughout extraordinary moments in history, artists have always shown us the way forward with work that has the power to heal, connect, inspire and ignite our creativity," MCA Director Madeleine Grynsztejn said. "Art museums are among the lowest risk spaces to visit in the city, and the spacious design of the MCA offers wide-open public spaces to easily accommodate physical distancing while guests experience the art on view."

Grynsztejn said the museum encourages visitors to step outside to enjoy to the terraced sculpture garden overlooking the city and Lake Michigan.

Though not necessary, MCA encouraged visitors to make a reservation online in advance to avoid face-to-face contact.