Chicago's ‘Most Loved' Local Spots on DoorDash Revealed

Chicagoans have been all over food delivery apps like DoorDash since the start of the pandemic, and the company just released residents' top local restaurants.

Fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualify for the Most Loved All Star list, which named the top-rated, most reliable and efficient places around Chicago.

Here were the city favorites:

Chicago Taco Authority: 4219 W Irving Park Rd. Honey Butter Fried Chicken: 3361 N Elston Ave. Humboldt Haus: 2958 W North Ave. North Buena Wine Shop and Deli: 4200 N Broadway Salad House: 3176 N Broadway St. Sinya Mediterranean: 3224 N Damen Ave. The Boiler Room: 2210 N California Ave. The Pasta Bowl: 4343 N Lincoln Ave. Urban Vegan: 1601 W Montrose Ave. urbanbelly: 1542 N Damen Ave.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago Taco Authority, Humboldt Haus and Salad House also made the "Most Loved" list for all restaurants on DoorDash in the U.S. over the past year.

DoorDash analyzed data from April 2021 to April 2022 to create the list. All restaurants who earned a "Most Loved" status for at least 10 months qualified for an "All Star" in-app promotion. The top 10 spots who made the local list had five stores or less and were also named "Most Loved."