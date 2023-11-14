Chicago's Metropolitan Brewing announces upcoming closure amid dispute with landlord

Metropolitan Brewing, a brewery specializing in German-style beers located along the North Branch Chicago River has announced it will close next month amid an ongoing dispute with their landlord. The brewery's last day of business will be Dec. 17.

Friends, fans, and family,



We’re here to confirm that we’ve been unable to resolve our differences with our landlord, and are left with no choice but to close our business. The last day our tap room will be open is Sunday, December 17th from 11am to 9pm. pic.twitter.com/pQAnKTzAQg — Metro Brewing (@MetroBrewing) November 14, 2023

The business confirmed that the brewery will not be revived or rebuilt in a different location, encouraging fans of the brews to stock up while they're still available.

We have no current plans to rebuild or revive Metropolitan Brewing in a different location, so if you like our beer -- come load up!



The tap room will be open every day (except for Thanksgiving day) for the usual hours until December 17th. — Metro Brewing (@MetroBrewing) November 14, 2023

We are deeply sorry that we couldn’t see our way through this current situation. We tried. For years. But now it’s time to turn toward new adventures.



We truly love and will miss you. Thank you for being the best fans we could ever hope for.



Doug, Tracy, & Team — Metro Brewing (@MetroBrewing) November 14, 2023

Metropolitan Brewing operated for nearly 15 years, and previously operated in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood before opening in their current space in 2017.

The brewery will remain open for normal business hours through their closure on Dec. 17 with the exclusion of Thanksgiving.