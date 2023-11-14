Chicago's Metropolitan Brewing announces upcoming closure amid dispute with landlord

Metropolitan Brewing, a brewery specializing in German-style beers located along the North Branch Chicago River has announced it will close next month amid an ongoing dispute with their landlord. The brewery's last day of business will be Dec. 17.
The business confirmed that the brewery will not be revived or rebuilt in a different location, encouraging fans of the brews to stock up while they're still available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Metropolitan Brewing operated for nearly 15 years, and previously operated in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood before opening in their current space in 2017.
The brewery will remain open for normal business hours through their closure on Dec. 17 with the exclusion of Thanksgiving.