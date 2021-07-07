Chicago's Merchandise Mart to Feature New Exhibits

Three new exhibits will be featured on Chicago’s Merchandise Mart alongside Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait projection through Sept. 16, officials announced this month.

All four art exhibits debuted on 'Art on theMart' on July 5. The projections of each will continue to be displayed over the 2.5-acre building at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. every night.

Guests can best view the art from the Riverwalk and Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago. 'Art on theMART' is free and accompanying audio will also be available.

Here’s a list of the art that will be displayed:

Footnotes, by Wills Glasspiegal and Brandon K Calhoun, is an animated projection that focuses on Chicago footwork. It features original music by DJ Spinn, the Chicago Bucket Boys, Angel Bat David, Elisha Chandler and Amal Hubert from Hypnotic Brass Band.

The light of the dark, by Eighth Blackbird and Xuan, will be accompanied by music from composer Michael Gordon.

Woven, by Spectralina, a collaboration from artist Selina Trepp and musician Dan, is a hand-drawn animation of images of woven patterns founding Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

Self Portrait with Small Monkey of 1945 and Self Portrait in a Velvet Dress of 1926 by Kahlo will also be featured on Art on theMart. They will be accompanied by an orchestral score from Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, recorded by New Philharmonic, theMART said.

For more information, visit artonthemart.com.