Watch Live: Chicago's Mayor, Top Doctor to Give Coronavirus Update at 12:45 p.m.

NOTE: Stream the press conference live in the player above at 12:45 p.m. CST

Chicago's mayor and top doctor are expected to deliver a coronavirus update in the city Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city leaders, are expected to speak at 12:45 p.m. at City Hall.

It remains unclear what exactly the mayor plan's to say in her address, but her office said Monday the city itself could implement additional restrictions in the near future.

City officials didn't provide a specific timeline, but said restrictions wouldn't be added this week, however. Lightfoot previously hinted that such restrictions may only focus on the areas experiencing the biggest challenges.

"We want to be very smart and strategic and data driven," the mayor said Monday. "Because as I said, while we feel like the the surge that we're experiencing now is the same or worse than the spring, we've learned a tremendous amount since then."

Already this week, changes have been made to the city's emergency travel order, changing it from a quarantine requirement to the possibility of a negative test result that could replace a quarantine for some states.

The city has now categorized states in a color-coded map to determine which requirements are in effect for travelers.

In total, 44 states and territories are listed on the emergency travel order, declared either "orange" or "red" status, with red requiring a quarantine and orange requiring either a quarantine or a "pre-arrival negative test." Only a small number are listed as "yellow," meaning they do not require a quarantine.